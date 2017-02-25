Dania Ali

Lahore

The overcharging and non-availability of number of seasonal vegetable and fruit in Sunday bazaars call into question the performance of district administration and provincial food department that don’t tire boasting of giving relief to the people.

Overcharging is a heinous crime and as a customer, the public at large must pay what is marked for the price instead of any extra or unnecessary price. It is hoped that the district administration would soon take notice of the whole situation and start crackdown against profiteers in order to avoid the menace of overcharging and also ensure the availability of seasonal fruit and vegetable in these makeshift markets.