Overall performance of NAB in order to eradicate corruption

Islamabad

Considering corruption being mother of all evils, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established in 1999 as Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organization which operates under National Accountability Ordinance-1999 which is extended to whole of Pakistan including FATA and Gilgit Baltistan. NAB has its Headquarter in Islamabad and it has eight regional offices located Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Gilgit Balistan, Quetta, Peshawar and Karachi.

NAB under the present leadership of Mr.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB had chalked out a comprehensive and proactive and holistic National Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement in order to revamp NAB and to root out corruption from the country by making all the public and private institutions to serve the nation with best of its abilities on merit. NAB during the period of present management almost more than three years have received Rs. 50 billion from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer which is a record achievement. The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2014 to 2017. The comparative figures for the latest two and half years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.

NAB’s operational methodology comprises of complaint verification, inquiry and investigation. NAB’s officers/officials need to follow strict Code of Conduct/SOPs and merit according to law. Starting from the year 2014 which can be called basically a year of reinvigoration of NAB, we have moved with new zeal and effort. During the tenure of present management of NAB, the overall convection ratio in respective accountability courts is about 76 percent which is excellent as compared any other anti corruption agency.

NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months – from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court. NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

As per the latest report of Transparency International (TI) of 2016, Pakistan’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved plus 9 points, adding that Pakistan was considering role model in South Asian countries in its efforts against corruption. This is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in the Pakistan as per Transparency International (TI), report was declining after 2013 due to steps taken by the present management of NAB against the corrupt.