Over 80 held under in Swat, Dir Upper

Peshawar

The personnel of the law enforcing agencies on Thursday arrested over 70 suspects under operation Raddul Fasaad in parts of the Swat and Dir upper districts bordering Afghanistan.

DSP City Mingora Swat Habibullah Khan told media-men the police have carried out search operation in Mingora and its suburbs under Raddul Fasaad operation and arrested over 70 suspects. The police parties have launched house to house search operation to nab the culprits. He said that the arrested suspects have been shifted to police stations for further interrogation.

In Dir Upper district, the police carried out raids near Pak-Afghan border and recovered huge quantity of weapons from a house. DSP Mohammad Zaman told a news conference that the police carried out raid at the house of proclaimed offender near Pak-Afghan border.

He claimed that the police recovered huge quantity of foreign weapons and ammunitions including hand grenades from the house. He said that two proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the raid, who were shifted to unknown location for interrogation.

In Quetta Frontier Corps (FC) rounded up seven Afghan nationals under foreign act at Smungli Road area of provincial capital on Wednesday. According to FC spokesman, these Afghan nationals were apprehended without traveling documents during checking by FC personnel. They would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation after completing initial inquiry.

While, in Sialkot police have arrested three Afghan nationals for living in Shahbpura area of the city illegally. According to police, separate cases against the accused have been registered and they have been sent to lock-up.—APP