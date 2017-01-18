Over 78% American Companies willing to invest in Pakistan

Davos (Switzerland)

Over 78 percent American companies are willing to invest more in Pakistan over the next 12 months, owing to improved security and long-term economic climate, a survey by the American Business Council (ABC) of Pakistan (ABC) said. The survey results are 13 percent up from 65%, according to a perception survey conducted last year.

The survey termed improved security situation of the country as the main reason behind the positive trend. It also showed a significant improvement of over 30% in perception of security-related matters as compared to last year.

Up to 83 percent of ABC investors also expressed optimism about the long-term economic and operating climate in the country. The ABC members rated their satisfaction on various economic, regulatory and political factors that affect the performance and growth of businesses operating in Pakistan over fiscal year 2015-16.

The business climate was rated on each of the various factors influencing it; including implementation and consistency of trade and competition policies, government development budget, domestic market, internal and external political climate and law and order.—APP