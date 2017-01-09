Over 70pc mothers doscn’t breast feed newborn babies

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Seventy out of hundred mothers do not breast feed their newborn babies for the first six months, while sixty percent women in the area are iron deficient. Bottle feeding rate is higher compare to the breastfeeding. Malnutrition is usually seems to be associated with poverty but the main causes is lack of awareness among people.’

This was revealed by child specialist Dr. Niamat Mandokhail, while addressing the training workshop for health care providers entitled ‘Infant and Young Child Feeding’ organized by Balochistan Nutrition Program in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Zhob.

Health workers in a large number participated in the three-day training workshop, where the importance of breastfeeding was highlighted and termed it a natural diet for infants.

Highlighting the gravity of malnutrition as a problem District Nutrition Officer Alamgir Mandokhail said that malnutrition was a burning issue in the poverty-hit area.