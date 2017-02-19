Over 2.077m ton Kinnow (orange) exported this year

Sargodha

Director Citrus Research Institute Muhammad Nawaz Maken has said that over 1.031 million tons Kinnow have so far been exported from the region out of the total 2.077 million tons export from the whole country.

Giving a briefing to the commissioner Nadeem Mehboob during his visit to the CRI, the director said that over 123705 tons Kinnow was produced this year out of 94623 acres of kinnow orchards in the region. He said that Afghanistan and Indonesia were the main markets of Pakistani kinnow.

He said that seedless and diseases free kinnow introduced by the CRI would start production soon added that over 5000 plants would be provided to farmers in the first phase. The commissioner expressed satisfaction over performance of the CRI and stressed to motivate farmers for adopting modern ways of cultivation to enhance per acre production.—APP