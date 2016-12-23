Over 150 killed in India held Kashmir, 10,000 arrested or missing: FO

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Thursday said that since the killing of young Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8 this year, more than 150 Kashmiris have been killed and above 10,000 have been arrested by the Indian security forces besides another 6,000 suffering pellet guns injuries.

“More than 10,000 Kashmiri youth have been arrested during last five months and there is no news about them whether they have been tortured and sent to the similar ‘mass graves’ that were discovered in 2009,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said while addressing a weekly press briefing.

He once again urged United Nations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other such organisations to call India to account for grave human rights violations and defiance of the United Nations Security Council resolutions as well as the international human rights laws. The spokesperson said more than 17,000 Kashmiris were injured, many of whom without any medical attention. Indian occupation forces and extremist Hindu terrorist organisations such as the RSS should be tried for their crimes against humanity, he demanded.