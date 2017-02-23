Over 1200 women improving IT skill in KP schools

Staff Report

peshawar

In an effort to eliminate unemployment and poverty in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education (E&SE) Department, along with the Directorate of IT has taken an additional significant step to prioritise use of ICT to empower women in KP. For this purpose, the ESED and IT directorate has decided to create the viability of the IT labs in public schools for its optimal utilization for general public, communities and especially women who would like to strengthen their skills.

This project which involves afternoon classes has been initially piloted in 17 schools across KP, where more than 1200 students are receiving training on use of ICT in schools in afternoon through these IT labs. Distinctive IT trainers have been outsourced to conduct these trainings in the public schools where these IT labs have been established.

These IT labs offers’ immense source of learning starting from the basics to the professional computer courses which will provide the people, especially women with vocational and job-oriented courses like Basic Computer Training and other courses.

The objective is to equip the, communities, especially women students with the knowledge required to function as professionals in the industry. Similarly, to enhance the skill levels of women students to prepare them for employment in the ICT and BPO (Business Processes Outsourcing) industry. This will not only develop vocational aptitude, work culture, values and attitudes of the learners, but also entrepreneurial competencies and skills of learners for self-reliance and to undertake self-employment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

By making computer education easily available for girls, there will be no gender discrimination but empowerment of girls and women for a better life. Female Students are always keen to learn computer based courses but unable to find female specific institutes where they can learning IT from other female trainers. Often times they are not allowed due to privacy and security reasons.

The other very important factor is financial constraint which makes the parents reluctant to invest too much in education whereas these trainings are free.