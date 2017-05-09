Outlaws including two Foreigners Act violators arrested

Rawalpindi

The police have arrested nine outlaws including two Foreigners Act violators and a gambler besides recovering four pistols 30 bore with four rounds from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Mandra police held Saghir for having a 30 bore pistol with four rounds.

Saddar Baroni police netted Daniyal on recovery of an illegal 30 bore pistol and three rounds.

Rawat police arrested Masood with a 30 bore pistol and six rounds while Rattamral police rounded up Gul Akbar with a 30 bore pistol and three rounds.

Gungmandi police apprehended two Foreigners Act violators namely Mohsin and Atif while Umar Amjad was sent behind the bars for running an illegal LPG agency.—APP