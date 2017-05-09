Outlaws including two Foreigners Act violators arrested

4

Rawalpindi

The police have arrested nine outlaws including two Foreigners Act violators and a gambler besides recovering four pistols 30 bore with four rounds from their possession.
According to police spokesman, Mandra police held Saghir for having a 30 bore pistol with four rounds.
Saddar Baroni police netted Daniyal on recovery of an illegal 30 bore pistol and three rounds.
Rawat police arrested Masood with a 30 bore pistol and six rounds while Rattamral police rounded up Gul Akbar with a 30 bore pistol and three rounds.
Gungmandi police apprehended two Foreigners Act violators namely Mohsin and Atif while Umar Amjad was sent behind the bars for running an illegal LPG agency.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR