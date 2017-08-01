Outlaws including bootleggers held

Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws including three bootleggers from various areas of the city and recovered 102 wine bottles, 25 liter alcohol, heroin and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azam from CIA police along with team nabbed Shakeel Masih and recovered 102 wine bottles from him. Four other accused identified as Afzaal, Zubair, Umer and Habib were held for having stolen batteries. ASI Aashiq Hussain from Bhara Kau police arrested Ifran Masih and recovered 25 liter alcohol from him. ASI Muhammad Saleem from Ramana police along with team nabbed Saba, Idrees, Humera, Roman, Kalsoom, Waleed Khan, Aashiq, Afzal and Samar Abrar for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.—APP

