Outlaws held; narcotics, valuable recovered during operation

Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws and recovered 620 gram narcotics, wine, stolen mobile phones and weapons from them, police spokesman said.

Sub-Inspector Anees Akber from Secretariat police station arrested accused Shahid Mehmood and recovered 10 litre wine from him. ASI Fawad Khalid from Aabpara police station arrested accused Fida and recovered stolen mobile phone from him.

ASI Irfan-Ullah from Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) recovered a vehicle with fake registration from Kashif Ali Raza.

Sub-Inspector Ghulam Muhammad Shah from Khanna police station arrested accused Munir and recovered 155 gram hashish from him.

Sub-Inspector Faiz-Ullah from Sabzi Mandi Police Station arrested accused Iftikhar and recovered 470 gram hashish from him.

ASI Zafar Iqbal from Noon Police Station arrested accused Iqbal and recovered 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

ASI Safdar Hussain from Shalimar Police Station recovered stolen mobile phone from Rizwan Khan while ASI Muhammad Farooq from Koral police station arrested Shahbaz for having two magazines and 80 cartridges of 30 bore pistol.

On a tip off, ASI Tajamal along with police team apprehended six outlaws from sector G-7/4 involved in immoral activities. They were identified as Imran, Kaleem, Javed, Imran Nazeer,Kalsoom and Naila.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—APP

