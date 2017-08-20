Outlaws held

The police had arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of city and recovered 620 gram narcotics, wine, mobile phones and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday. Secretariat police arrested an accused namely Shahid Mehmood and recovered 10 liter wine from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Fida and recovered stolen mobile phone from him.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) recovered a vehicle with fake registration from Kashif Ali Raza. Khanna police arrested accused namely Munir and recovered 155 gram hashish from him, while Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Iftikhar and recovered 470 gram hashish from him.—APP

