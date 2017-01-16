Outlaws had a field day in limits of Tarnol, Khanna, Aabpara police stations

Crime incidents during last week expose Islamabad police soft belly

Staff Reporter

Federal Capital usually considered a well-protected, heavily guarded metropolitan city has recently witnessed an increase in incidents of robbery, burglary, dacoity, snatching and kidnapping. The incidents of law and order have also seen unprecedented rise.

While compiling a report on the situation of crime in the capital during the last one week, Pakistan Observer has learned that various police stations of the city registered 13 cases of robberies, four cases of auto thefts, three cases of kidnappings and 11 cases of dishonoured cheque during the period.

Most of the incidents of crime and robbery occurred in the limits of Aabpara, Karachi Company, Tarnol and Khanna police stations during the period under review.

Aabpara police station registered two cases of auto theft and once case of robbery. Motor vehicle thieves stole a car of Mubashir Iqbal from the car parking of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and lifted another Suzuki van from the limits of same police station. Nazar Hussain lodged a complaint with the Aabpara police station that unknown robbers had stolen gold ornaments, mobile phone and cheque book from his house.

During the said period, Karachi Company police station registered one case of kidnapping and two cases of robbery. Muhammad Nazar lodged a complaint with Karachi Company police station that the accused Mohammad Asad and Abdul had abducted his daughter. In another incident, Qayyum stole cash from the donation box of a mosque. Haroon Abbas informed Karachi Company police station that unknown robbers had stolen mobile phone and cash from his shop. Tarnol police also registered one case each of robbery and kidnapping during last week. Abdul Qayyum lodged a complaint with Tarnol Police station that unknown robbers had stolen cash and gold from his house. Gull Hussain registered a complaint with Tarnol police station that the unknown people had kidnapped his daughter.

Khanna police station registered two cases of robberies. Jamil Ahmad lodged a complaint with the Khanna police station that he was riding his bike when two armed robbers intercepted him and snatched bike and cash at gunpoint. Shahid Latif of Pindorian informed the Khanna police station that unknown robbers had stolen case, prize bond and gold ornaments from his house.

Lohi Bher, Industrial Area, Koral, Shalimar, Shams Colony,0 Secretariat, Bhara Kahu and Margalla police stations registered one case each of robbery during the period. Sabzi Mandi and Margalla police stations registered one case each of kidnapping. Moreover, Sabzi Mandi and Sihala police stations registered one case each of auto theft.