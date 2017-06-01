Outlaws arrested

Rawalpindi

Police under its crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 13 lawbreakers including six Punjab Security ordinance violators besides recovering 1100 grams charras, 19 liter liquor from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Qadir for having 300 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police netted Yasir with 300 grams charras. Saddar Baroni police arrested Khursheed Bibi on recovery of 500 grams charras. Westridge police recovered five liter liquor from possession of Naseer. Saddar Baroni police seized five liter liquor and arrested Khan Nawaz while five liter liquor was also recovered from Usman.—APP