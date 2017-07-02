OurPlate: Optimal eating made easy

OurPlate is a simple but powerful model for optimal and natural daily eating amidst contemporary life. Integrating the science of our original human eating patterns in nature with modern nutritional and agricultural research findings, OurPlate produces meals that are easy to prepare, naturally delicious, extra-healthy, and ecologically friendly.

The OurPlate healthy eating model is derived directly from the crucial HumanaNatura health technique of Natural Eating, the first of four science-based natural health techniques that span and form the comprehensive HumanaNatura natural health system.

The model’s name, OurPlate, was chosen to contrast it with the U.S. government’s recently introduced MyPlate nutritional model. The names may seem similar, but the two sets of dietary recommendations are quite different – in underlying principles, emphasized eating practices, and expected personal and environmental health impact.

Notably, the governmental MyPlate model suggests only minor adjustments in the way people typically eat today – and thus in the way that food is typically produced and marketed – and its adoption can be expected to produce only incremental changes in our health levels, except in cases of people with very poor diets. By contrast, HumanaNatura’s OurPlate model proposes a substantially different, far simpler, more natural, and generally health-transforming approach to modern eating – even for people who have average and above average diets today.

As you can quickly see in practice, the OurPlate model is much more natural and beneficial for us, and quickly leads to superior and enduring personal health and fitness improvements. At the same time, OurPlate is better for the planet too, reducing stress on the earth’s varying ecosystems, preserving essential soils, and directly enabling sustainable and renaturalized agriculture around the world.

If you don’t closely follow governmental food regulations, you may not know that MyPlate was introduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2011 to replace its earlier food pyramid nutritional model – an approach that was used for a generation to summarize (and also significantly misconstrue) how modern people ideally should eat.

The new look of the MyPlate model is more inviting and easier to remember than the old food pyramid. Unfortunately, its underlying guidance provides an only partial improvement, and only limited expected health improvements, compared with the outgoing pyramid model. MyPlate correctly eliminates sweets from a healthy diet, but still insufficiently re-greens our diets and continues to encourage excessive carbohydrate levels overall. It also fails to adequately differentiate between higher and lower quality proteins and fats.

