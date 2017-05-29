Our responsibility as a nation

Let’s put emotions of patriotism aside and question ourselves, “What have we done for Pakistan”? I say nothing except for being a social addict, posting messages on August14, wearing green and white with caption “Long Live Pakistan”. The point is that our actions should really say that we love our country. Our ancestors paid the price of our freedom with their blood, sweat and sacrifices. Among all of God favours freedom is the most eminent blessing but are we thankful for this freedom?

In these turbulent and challenging times, we have a lot on our schedules but have no time for our country. We try our best to survive without recognising the cost of our freedom. We criticise others for being dishonest but we are not honest to this country. We are very quick to talk about our rights but very slow to fulfil our duties. We need to act responsible; even the smallest thing we do can make a difference. The first contribution we can offer our country is love, for loving one’s country is part of faith. To make a better country we should start from ourselves by changing into better individuals by becoming honest, truthful and tolerant towards society. As the Quaid said “Unity, Faith and Discipline” is the key to success of a country. We as a Pakistani should be united, practicing our faith and observing discipline in our lives can lead us to a better nation. Pakistan gave us everything now it’s our duty to make it a great country in every sphere of life.

RABIA AHMAD.

Islamabad.

