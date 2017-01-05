Our obligations to the Holy Qur’an

The Spirit Of Islam

Dr Israr Ahmed

The pathetic and disastrous condition of the Muslim Ummah throughout the world is due to its abandoning of the Holy Qur’an. The constant attitude of indifference, along with our hypocritical lip-service, is tantamount to ridiculing the last of Allah’s revelations. Instead, we must clearly understand our responsibilities towards the Holy Qur’an and try our very best to fulfil them. We can neither expect any improvement in our worldly state of affairs, nor hope for salvation in the Hereafter, unless we carry out all the obligations that we owe to the Holy Qur’an.

The first obligation is to have faith (Iman) in the Divine origin of Holy Qur’an. Iman has two phases: verbal profession (Iqrar bil-lisan), and heart-felt conviction (tasdeeq bil-qalb). To have faith in the Quran means that we should verbally profess that Holy Qur’an is the Word of Almighty Allah that was revealed by Him through His angel Jibrael (AS) to the last of His messengers, the Holy Prophet (PBUH). This is a legal requirement for the acceptance of a person as a member of the Muslim society.

Having done that, however, we also need to develop a deeply felt certitude in the Holy Qur’an. It is only when we have real conviction in this verbal declaration, that our hearts and minds would come under its spell, leading us towards genuine devotion and veneration of the Holy Book. Its absence is the reason why we neither find any reverence for the Holy Qur’an in our hearts, nor feel inclined to study it, nor evince any interest in pondering over its meanings, nor ever think of seeking its guidance in conducting our lives. If the Book is studied and its meanings are pondered upon in an authentic quest for truth, all the veils of darkness shall be lifted from our heart.

It might be asked as to how we can acquire true faith. The answer is that the source of Iman is the Holy Qur’an itself. If the Book is studied and its meanings are pondered upon in an authentic quest for truth, all the veils of darkness shall be lifted from our heart, and the inner self – the soul – will get illuminated by the light of true faith. Note that faith is not something that can be planted in us from the outside. It is an embodiment of fundamental truths that already exist inside us; the practice of pondering over the ayahs of the Holy Qur’an serves to bring them to the surface of our consciousness. Another obligation is slow and thoughtful reading of the Holy Qur’an with correct pronunciation, generally described as tilawat, tarteel, and tajweed. Note that tilawat is not only an important form of worship, but it is also an effective method of continually refreshing our faith.

The Holy Qur’an is not a book to be read once; it is a book that needs to be read again and again. We must read it carefully, reflecting on its messages, constantly seeking guidance for our lives. Just as our material body is in constant need of food for its sustenance, our spiritual soul (rooh) is also in perpetual need for its nourishment. And while the food for our bodies is derived from the earth, the nutrition for our souls is obtained from the Word of Allah, the Holy Qur’an itself. Tilawat is not only an important form of worship, but it is also an effective method of continually refreshing our faith.

— Courtesy: Albalagh.com