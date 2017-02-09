‘Our league is very tough’: Imad

Sports Reporter

Dubai

Pakistan and Karachi Kings’ allrounder, Imad Wasim believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the toughest league of the world because of the local superstars featuring in all teams.

“I think our league is very tough,” said Imad during an interview with ARY News. “Overseas professionals are all the same (in all leagues) but every team has got Pakistani superstars (in PSL) which makes it even better,” he added.

On a question regarding allrounder’s role in the team that whether he would like to bat up in the order or like to be a finisher in the line up, he made it simple by saying that he will do whatever the coach and captain demand from him.

“It’s not on me,” he answered. “It’s up to the coach and the captain. Whatever (role) they give me I have to do that.”

“I am just waiting for my time and when my time will come I will show the world what I am capable of,” he further said.

Karachi Kings has a different squad in this edition of PSL, they have Kumar Sangakkara as their new skipper and have experienced players like Chris Gayle and Mahela Jayawerdene in their ranks. However, Imad has shared the dressing room with these legends before, thus, he is familiar with the situation.

“I have played Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with (Kumar) Sangakkara and (Chris) Gayle, so it is not new for me,” replied the 28-year old.

“They are the legends of the game and I have learned a lot from them. The team combination is really good,” he added

He further talked about Karachi Kings’ bowling coach Azhar Mehmood, “Azhar Bhai is really good, I have played with him and now he is my coach, he is a very big name in Pakistan cricket and I am learning a lot from him.”