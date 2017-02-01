Our Kashmir policy

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

Quaid-i-Azam said Kashmir is our Juggler Vein and lifeline. He laid down the Kashmir Policy based on geographical, religious, cultural affinity between Pakistan and Kashmir. But our successive civil & military governments have failed to follow his guidelines. India has absolutely nothing in common with Kashmiris, even no geographical links or connections with Kashmir. Its armed forces are occupying the Valley for almost 7 decades. It is disputed territory belying all Indian claims. India has been ignoring UN Resolutions recognizing the right of plebiscite or self-determination for the people of Kashmir. It has been violating the human rights by committing atrocities in the Valley. Its spokesperson plays like the broken record calling Kashmir its integral part.

It has avoided the implementation of UN’s Resolutions for the longest time. International community has been sleeping over this imminent threat to the world peace. Pakistan has supported the struggle of Kashmiris morally, politically and diplomatically. Indian Prime Minister Modi has unleashed a reign of terror in the Valley and committed genocide. We The larger interest of the country should vigorously pursue the larger interest of the country and empower our armed forces to retaliate on the border and LoC’s violations.