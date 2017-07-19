Our education system

Education plays a vital role in the progress of any nation; that’s why the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah laid great emphasis on acquiring education. He, addressing the students, said: “Education is a matter of life and death for our country.” Education is the light of the life and it proves to be one of the most important factors for the development of human civilization. Education enhances human status and leads everyone to propriety. It is a continuous and lifelong process. It provides manpower, strengthens national unity and uplifts public awareness, invites positive and constructive change in life. It makes our life really prosperous and meaningful. Everyone wants to be well educated.”

The Constitution of Pakistan also provides the right of education to every Pakistani. The Article 25-A of the Constitution says: “The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age five to sixteen years in such a manner as may be determined by the law”. There is a huge list of issues and problems facing education system in our country. One of the major issues of education system is lack of proper planning. Mostly people don’t send their children, especially their daughters, to school due to the gender discrimination.

Another big problem is the class discrimination that can be seen in the educational system. Our elite class, which includes our ministers and bureaucrats, send their children to some best private schools in the country and out of country. So the people with the power have no concern with the poor educational system of the government schools. It is only education which can turn a burden of population into productive human resource. Pakistan’s current state demands that the allocations for education be doubled to meet the challenges of EFI, gender disparity and provision of teachers in the work places earlier than 2018 as per stipulated qualifications. The natural calamities, political turbulence, provincialism and political motivations make the best plan fail. We have to revisit our priorities to keep the country on the track of progress.

AMNA RAZA

Islamabad

