OUP launches book on Kohinoor

Sahaluddin Haider

The Oxford University Press launched Wednesday the book on Kohinoor, the story of the world’s most infamous Diamond” by William Dalrymple and Anita Anand before an illuminated gathering of intellectuals, historians, writers, and the whirring of cameras from TV channels. Introducing the two most eminent co-authors, The OUP chief Ameena Saiyid said Dalrymple has the distinction of winning a prestigious prize for every one of his books published so far.

Starting with travel book “ In Xanadu”, which was a production during his student days at Trinity College, Cambridge. It turned into a best seller. His other books, among which are the “White Moghuls, “From the holy mountains”, “The lat Moghul, and “ Return of a King”. They are a writers’ dream for popularity and serious appreciation they garnered. All his creations have been translated into many languages.

William, she said, is also the person behind the famous Jaipur Literature Festival, which she attended and which was an experience to savour. Anita Ananad, she said, is a broadcaster, a television and radio presenter, living in London. She authored”Sophia, Princess, Suffragate, Revolutionary. Sophia related to Dulip Singh’s granddaughter of Ranjit Singh, and God daughter of Queen Victoria, who became a Suffragate.

The book, is worth enjoying, for it is a story fascinating gem, accused of bringing misfortune to its owner,yet coveted and exalted by them. The Kohinoor, it seems, was a magnet for history, drawing around itself, endlessly so that when you approach the gem, you find yourself, engulfed in mesmerising past. The hall at the Hotel Avari Towers, was jampacked and hardly any seat was available.