Osama bin Laden’s wife breaks silence on Abbottabad raid

Washington

Amal bin Laden, the youngest and fourth wife of slain Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, narrated the full account of the night her husband was killed by US Navy Seal 6 team inside the compound in Abbottabad on May 2, 2011. According to details provided by Amal to Cathy Scott-Clarke and Adrian Levy for their book The Exile: The Flight of Osama bin Laden, Osama was fast asleep after dinner when he awoke due to a noise outside the compound.

“The Americans are coming,” he said, panting. The husband and wife crept to the balcony in each other’s arms, afraid of what was to come next. Amal bin Laden described it as a ‘moonless night’ on which it was difficult to see. On the lawn outside their compound, were 24 Navy Seals creeping towards the house with two US military Black Hawks. In the house on that fateful night were not only Amal and Osama bin Laden but the Al-Qaeda chief’s other wives Seham and Khairiah as well as his 22-year-old son Khalid and other children. Amal claimed that Osama called Khalid to come to him and the 22-year-old grabbed an AK-47 rifle she knew he had not fired since he was 13. Shortly afterwards, a huge blast was heard and the gate to their house was blown away by the US Navy Seals. It was then that Osama uttered his final words to his family:- “They want me, not you,” he said, telling his family to go downstairs. Seham and Khalid went downstairs while Osama’s two daughters Miriam and Sumaiya hid on the balcony. Amal and her son Husein prayed in their room upstairs and she finally realized that someone close to Osama had betrayed them. One of the Seals, who was well-versed in Arabic, called to Khalid who looked over the balcony and got shot. Osama’s daughters rushed the seals but they were flicked against a wall by one force member. Seal Robert O’ Neill walked past them into the room and opened the door to find Amal in front of Osama bin Laden. She ran towards him but was shot by the other Seals who had also entered the room. Feeling immense pain, Amal collapsed and fainted.

It was then that Robert O’Neill and other Seals riddled Osama bin Laden with bullets, killing the world’s most wanted terrorist at the time. Osama’s daughters were held over the body of their father by the Seals as they demanded identification from them. When Miriam gave a fake name, Sumaiya told her not to lie since these were Americans. “Tell them the truth, they are not Pakistanis,” she said. After obtaining confirmation from Osama’s family that it was indeed the terrorist who had been killed and they were his family members, the Navy Seals dragged the Al-Qaeda chief’s body down the stairs as his head bumped on the steps. Khalid lay dead on the stairs and his mother tried to kiss him but she was pulled away by the force members. —INP