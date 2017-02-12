Osaka Battery announces lucky draw winners

Karachi

Osaka Battery announced the winners of its ‘Inaami Scheme’ at an event held to conduct its 4th lucky draw at the Pavilion End Club. The live show was held for consumers who had registered themselves in the Company database in order to compete for the prizes which included 2 cars and 12 motorcycles.

The event was also attended by Chairman Talaha Mehmood, General Manager Sales and Marketing Waqar Ahmed Awaan and Head of Marketing Bilal Ahmed. Along with the consumers, Osaka Battery also invited their trade partners to join the celebrations while also showcasing to them the success of the scheme and encourage them to continue promoting it in their respective stores.—PR