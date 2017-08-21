Orientation session for newly inducted medical officers held

Salim Ahmed

Orientation session for newly inducted medical officers at Jinnah Hospital was held. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Rashid Zia, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sohail Saqlain, and other faculty Members gave detailed briefing on norms and discipline to be followed.

Dr. Suhaild Saqlain said that the newly inducted Women Medical Officers were advised to refrain from unethical practices and adhere to the principles of medical profession by serving the ailing humanity every tune and not denying the medical care to anyone.

They will ensure observance of medical SoPs and will not at any cost get involved in anti-social or subversive activities. They will ensure supremacy of high standard medical ethics and patient satisfaction through professional mannerism.

Dr. Suhail Saqlain said that 41 adhoc WMOs joined and have been posted in various departments of the hospital. They have strictly been warned not to stage protest, mob or any strike.