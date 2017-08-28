An anti-terrorism court reserved its order on a police report seeking closure of the investigation into a case pertaining to the recovery of alleged explosives and illicit weapons from the office of the Omni Group.

The ATC-X judge reserved his order for pronouncement till Sept 16 after hearing arguments from a law officer of the Sindh Rangers — the complainant in the case — who sought re-investigation of the case.

The police had submitted an investigation report, commonly known as A-class report, stating that both the nominated suspects were found innocent and the ‘ball bombs’, allegedly recovered from the Omni Group office, were fake.

The Rangers had carried out back-to-back raids on two offices of the private firm in December last and claimed to have seized 13 sub-machine guns, four ball bombs, a pistol and over 300 types of ammunition from the offices.

Order reserved on report seeking closure of arms case investigation The paramilitary force had nominated the owner of Omni Group, who is said to be a close friend of former president Asif Ali Zardari, and group head Khawaja Salman Younis as suspects in the FIR lodged at Saddar police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.—Agencies

