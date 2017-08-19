Orange Metro Train to be connected with Metro Bus, Railway Station

Staff Reporter

For achieving objectives of mass transit system in the provincial metropolis, the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will be connected with the Lahore Metro Bus System (Green Line) as well as the Lahore Railway Station by constructing two special walkways for pedestrians.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, the chairman of the steering committee for the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP), disclosed this here on Friday. He also reveled that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will execute this project at a cost of Rs 2.75 billion.

“An underpass will be constructed for connecting the underground Anarkali Station of Orange Line Metro Train, being constructed at Jain Mandir area, with the MAO College station of Lahore Metro Bus. Pedestrians will be able to embark or disembark from one mode of transport for getting ride on the other one by using this walkway,” he added.

Similarly, he said, a 40-feet elevated ‘walkulator’ (moving walkway) will be installed for connecting Lahore Railway station with the Bohrwala Chowk station of Orange Line Metro Train at Nichelson Road. “The LDA has invited applications for prequalification of engineering firms and contractors, willing to execute this project by September 9,” he added.