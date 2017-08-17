‘Orange Line Metro Train to be fully automatic’

Lahore

Orange Line Metro Train will be fully automatic which will operate without a driver at a commercial speed of 35 kilometers per hour for covering the end to end journey in only 45 minutes. Chairman of the steering committee for Project Khawaja Ahmad Haassan informed this during the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday. He said that one set of train has been loaded in the ship at Shanghai Port of China and was scheduled to reach Karachi by September 15 and Lahore by the end of next month. Civil works of the two high voltage sub-stations at Multan Road near Shahnoor Studios and at G.T. Road near University of Engineering and Technology was now in final stages and both the stations would be made operational by the mid of next month for providing electricity for the operation of the train.

The meeting was informed that 73 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 85.6 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 53 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 78.4 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 74.3 per cent. An overall 15 percent electrical and mechanical work of the project has also been completed. Civil work on available area along package-I had almost been completed, the meeting was told.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan directed that every station of the metro train should be treated as an individual project and a special task force may be deputed at every point for speedy execution of civil as well as E&M works simultaneously besides fixing separate deadlines for completing work on every station. The meeting was informed that work for construction of a storm water drain at Mecload Road was being executed at five points and it was expected to be completed within one month at this road.

As many as 191 traffic wardens have been deployed for working in three shifts along package-II of the project for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in these areas. NESPAK has finalized the design for construction of special enclaves on footpaths along the metro train for placing skips of collecting solid waste, the meeting was told.—APP