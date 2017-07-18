Oppression forcing youth to join armed resistance: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has that the torture and oppression of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops is forcing them to join the armed resistance.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Subjecting peaceful youth to third degree torture and humiliation and putting their families to unwanted trouble, killing them with impunity, celebrating their death and then fabricating a desired narrative through biased media can only be termed as naked Hitlerism.” JKLF chief visited the families of Sajad Ahmad Gilkar at Pandan Nowhata, Tafazul Islam at Syed Pora Cherpora Narabal and Aaquib Gul at Gouripora Sanatnagar. He was accompanied by JKLF leaders, Noor Muhammad Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri.—KMS