Oppression cannot defeat liberation struggle: Yasin Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the struggle for which highly educated Kashmiri youth are sacrificing their lives cannot be defeated or subjugated by tyranny, oppression, false propaganda and intimidations.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the resistance movement of Kashmiris as an exemplary struggle. He said, “More the tyranny increases, nearer is its end and today what we are witnessing in Kashmir is increasing oppression and tyranny which means that its end is near now.”

The JKLF Chief said, that the increasing oppression by Indian forces is bound to get stiff resistance from the Kashmiris as history stands a witness to the fact that no people’s movement ever has been defeated or subjugated by military might or false propaganda. He said that today on one side, Indian forces and police had unleashed a reign of terror against Kashmiris and on the other, a vicious propaganda and intimidations were going on against resistance movement and leadership.—KMS