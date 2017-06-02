Opposition doing politics on non-issues

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Opposition was making issues of non-controversial things as it had nothing to deliver before public during the upcoming general elections. Talking to media here outside the Parliament House after the Presidential address, the minister said that address of President was comprehensive but attitude of the Opposition parties was sorrowful.

He said the Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah along with his party was protesting for not airing his speech live on PTV and his demand was not as per rules. During PPPP tenure, he said speeches of Opposition Leaders were not aired live and their demand at this stage was beyond understanding.

The minister said he along with Ministers for Law and Parliamentary Affairs approached Khursheed Shah today during their meeting and expressed willingness to air his speech. But soon after commitment, they made another demand to air the speeches of all political leaders which was beyond understanding.

“PTV is a state-run television and it would have to suffer loss of millions of rupees by dropping advertisements if it started airing live speeches of all leaders,” he added. The minister recalled the PPPP tenure when they used to listen the former President Asif Ali Zardari with patience despite political differences with him.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan did not believe in democracy. He said that such protest by his party-men in the House was not new for him. Imran Khan opted to go to courts against them due to his political differences with us, he said adding that right place for political struggle was Parliament and People. Owing his attitude, the minister said “our party also decided to go to court against him”.—APP