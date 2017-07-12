Opposition parties join hands for PM’s resignation

PTI, PPP to file requisition to call NA session

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senior leadership of the PPP and PTI met on Tuesday and agreed to file a requisition to call a session of the National Assembly, one day after the JIT report on the Panama Leaks investigation was submitted to the Supreme Court. According to details, members of the PTI and PPP met to discuss the ongoing political situation after the JIT report stated that there was a disparity between the sources of income, wealth and assets of the premier and his children. Leaders from both parties agreed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should step down immediately.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah said if PM Nawaz wants to save democracy, he should immediately resign, and there will be no damage to the system. Shah assured that opposition will have no reservation if Nawaz brings forward a new PM.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Nawaz Sharif is left with no moral, political and legal authority to stay on PM’s post after the JIT report. Qureshi reminded Nawaz Sharif of the promise that he made to the country on the floor of the House last year in which he guaranteed to resign without wasting a moment if any evidence is found against him in the investigations.

Shah Mahmood asserted that the moment has now come. We (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party have same stance over PM’s resign, and Bilawal Bhutto has supported Imran Khan’s statement in this regard, he added. PTI’s Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly demanding PM’s resignation. It has been stated in the resolve that Nawaz Sharif does not remain eligible under Article 62, 63 after the report, and should step down immediately.

On the other hand, lawyers’ organizations have also demanded the resignation of Nawaz Sharif, and given him one week to step down. In a press conference, Lahore High Court Bar secretary and other members said Nawaz has lost all authorities to remain the premier of this country, and announced to stage nationwide protests if he does not resign in seven days.

The lawyers have also decided to carry the initial rally against Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Mall Road on Thursday. Let it be known that it has been decided to summon National Assembly’s session after the JIT report.