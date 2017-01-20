Opposition moves motion against PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Opposition leaders in the National Assembly Thursday moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over alleged “contempt of the House”.

The motion was moved, under Rule 95 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Nusiness in the NA, 2007, by the leader of opposition and others.

It further stated that “the plea taken by the premier’s lawyer in the apex court on Jan 16, to do away with the PM’s speech in the assembly” explaining a money trail of the first family is an admission that “the prime minister did not tell the truth to the assembly.”