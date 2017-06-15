Opposition coop imperative: Mir

Astore

Special Advisor for Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Farooq Mir here on Wednesday said that role of opposition was very important in a democratic system and their cooperation was imperative for smooth running of the government. Talking to media men here, he said the government has given many benefits to the people of GB through various socio-economic welfare programmes including Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Wasela-e-Haq, Waseela e Taleem and many other projects. He said the government was utilizing all available resources for assistance of flood affectees in all the districts of GB. He deplored statements of some opposition leaders regarding non-helping of flood affectees and termed it pack of lies. “Every person can visit flood affected sites and meet the affectees to check the assistance provided by the government,” he said. He said taking opposition on board on all important issues was the policy of the GB government. Mir said cooperation of opposition was imperative for smooth running of an elected government besides resolution of the people’s problems. He said criticism for the personal gains should be avoided rather criticism for reformation and addressing of people’s problems should be made.—APP