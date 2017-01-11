Opposition alliance in the offing?

M Murtaza Zishan

Lahore

Over the years, many alliances of opposition parties have been formed. Most of these alliances were formed for restoration of democracy during martial law regimes. Now, democracy prevails in the country for some years and next general election is due in 2018. Opposition parties mainly PPP and PML-Q are forging grand opposition alliance to get rid of present rulers and holding of fresh elections earlier than schedule. Opposition parties believe that the present rulers are pushing the country towards dynastic rule.

As a matter of fact, almost every opposition party wants that the present rulers should go. But somehow they don’t agree on a minimum agenda for giving the rulers, who seem to be well-entrenched in the corridors of power, tough time unitedly. Lately, veteran politician and PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has become active to bring opposition parties on one platform for a joint struggle. Reports say that a few days back he visited Karachi where, among other engagements, he also met PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. Both agreed to adopt joint strategy, accelerating efforts for forming grand opposition alliance and establish contacts with other like-minded opposition parties.

Ch Shujaat time and again said that the opposition parties should forge unity in their ranks and launch joint struggle for achieving minimum agreed agenda. He has quite rightly stressed that this is the time for a joint struggle instead for doing individual politicking. Opposition parties by giving positive response to the efforts of PML-Q Chief for opposition alliance may yield desired results; otherwise there seems very remote possibility of opposition parties getting anywhere individually. Only a united struggle will be able to exert some pressure on the present rulers, this is to say the least.