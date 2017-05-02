Opportunities for Pak businessmen in Ghana

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Honorary Consul General of Ghana in Pakistan Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt has said that bilateral relations between Ghana and Pakistan are getting better while cooperation in various fields is increasing.

He said that many Pakistani companies have started business with Ghana where the investment policies are as good and liberal as in Pakistan.

Shahid Rasheed Butt who is also Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders said this while talking to a delegation led by Executive Director COMSATS Junaid Zaidi.

He said that the economy of Ghana has a diverse and rich resource base, including the manufacturing and exportation of digital technology, automotive and ship construction and rich resources such as hydrocarbons and industrial minerals which has given Ghana one of the highest GDP per capita in West Africa.

Ghana is developing at a fast pace and its GDP growth ratio is impressive therefore it is in need of experts in every field which is a golden opportunity for Pakistan, he added. Pakistan can earn hefty foreign exchange by exporting manpower to Ghana, he said, adding that a lot of business opportunities are awaiting in that country for our business community.

At the occasion, Executive Director COMSATS Junaid Zaidi and other officials said that both the countries are also cooperating in the fields of science, technology and defence production.

He said that Ghana has been elected chairman of the COMSATS therefore we are seeking increased cooperation with their government and that we have planned to take a delegation to Ghana soon to further cement ties.