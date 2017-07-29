Opponents think they have won case: Fazl

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman said on Friday that the opponents think they have won following the Supreme Court’s verdict disqualifying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Leaks case.

The JUI-F leader was addressing a press conference. He said that the basis of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has even surprised legal experts.

“We thought there would be a pile of evidence but when the verdict came the PM was disqualified over the basis of money he didn’t withdraw,” said Fazl.

He said that attempts to create political crisis are being made. Fazl added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other development projects will also be undermined due to ongoing political situation. The JUI-F chief said that now the case will be investigated under the NAB, adding that even the rival party did not trust the institution.

Fazal said he has asked Mian Nawaz Sharif to nominate new prime minister as soon as possible and cabinet should be formed.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that country was being pushed in the crises as such kind of crisis was not in favour of the Pakistan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he will continue supporting PML-N as an ally.

“Opponent did not digest the development of Pakistan in the shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and have been trying to create instability in Pakistan,” Maulana said.

Lashing out at opposition, he said that opponents were running PM disqualification move for long time and they considered PM disqualification was their victory but they are wrong.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also commended Nawaz Sharif for accepting court’s verdict and preventing any crisis in the country. He expressed hope that PML-N will ensure continuity of democracy and democratic institutions.