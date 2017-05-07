Opponents eulogizing change in KP: Ghani

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through more then 130 legislations has set trend of good governess and rule of law in the province and people will taste the real change in coming days as KP government is shifted the powers to local level and time came that our political rivals are admitting the ground reality which is a “clear change” in every section of life.

This was said by advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Education Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while addressing at a reception held at Bar Club on Saturday. President of District Bar Association Abbottabad presented welcome address and Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani donated grant of Rs2(m) to the president with inauguration of improvement of infrastructure in Bar Room, Court area with the total cost of Rs4.8(M).

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that their government do not believes on just making announcement and is doing practical work without any discrimination and setting a side the political affiliation for which he informed that in Abbottabad, billions of rupees developmental projects are under process which includes, upgradation of DHQ Abbottabad ( 460.m), construction of at least 40 K.M roads in the city and surrounding areas with cost of more then 1 billion, Trauma Centre ( 130.m), Indoor Gymnasium at Nawan Sher ( 200.0 m) Beautification project of Abbottabad city with Rs1.billion and many more.