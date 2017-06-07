OPPO celebrates festival of Ramazan with discount price

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Keeping the festive spirit high this season, the camera phone brand OPPO, wishes Ramazan Mubarak and brings a Ramadan gift for its valued customers in the form of a discount.

As seen earlier, the OPPO F3 has received immense response from its consumers and due to the gaining popularity of this model; OPPO has decided to celebrate Ramadan with its consumers, eventually making OPPO F3 the ideal gift for EID.

Further to discount price, OPPO is adding excitement and joy during the month extending till Eid by giving away the OPPO F3 through a variety of social media campaigns that will revolve around the Champions Trophy and Eid.

George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan said, “Ramadan is a month of sharing and caring upon which we feel is a great time to acknowledge the support that our consumers have extended to us over the years.

This Ramadan gift is a gesture to show how important our consumers are to us and with this we aim to strengthen our relationships.”

Besides the prominent dual selfie camera feature, the OPPO F3 is also equipped with a 13 MP rear camera that has a 1/3-inch sensor and PDAF technology.

The F3 is equipped with an octa-core processor, The embedded triple-slot card tray allows two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card to work simultaneously.

The F3 gets a higher energy density 3200mAh battery which gives longer endurance. In the real use simulation test, it lasted for more than 15 hours.