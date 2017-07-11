Opple Lighting Pakistan launches advertisement campaign

Lahore

Opple Lighting Pakistan, a premium LED lighting solution has recently launched its advertisement campaign in collaboration with Sahara Trust, a charitable organization.

This advertisement campaign by Opple Pakistan carried out in all major cities of Pakistan, where different marketing techniques used to promote both Opple and Sahara. Streamers allocated all over, where 70% of the space given to Sahara Trust and Opple utilized only 30%.

The complete cost of this initiative was borne by Opple Lighting Pakistan. Opple is an innovative, fast-growing company and an integrated lighting company concerning R&D, production and sale. Its products include light source, lamps, electrical appliances, integrated ceiling lamps etc.

After 15 years’ development, Opple possesses leading energy-saving lamps, ceiling lamps, stands, electrical appliances and other production lines, and has a full-equipped, hi-tech, elite-gathered Research and Development Center, and sets up the EMC, distribution of luminosity and the other most professional laboratories in the industry.—PR