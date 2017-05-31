Opp stays away from budget debate in NA

Sticks to live telecast demand

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The opposition again boycotted the proceedings of the National Assembly on Tuesday after the government failed to allow live telecast of the speech of the opposition leader on the next year’s budgetary proposals.

Before staging walk out from house, Leader of Opposition Khurshid Shah while rising on a point of order, regretted that the government has set a wrong precedent by initiating debate on the next year’s budget yesterday from the treasury benches.

He made it clear he will only make speech on budgetary proposals if his speech is telecast live. “If the government can present its point of view then the Opposition also deserves the right to present its point of view on the media. He said this parliament represents the will of the entire nation and we accept the mandate given to the government by the masses but nobody has the right to choke the voice of the opposition.

Khurshid Shah said that if the Senate chairman could call for a live broadcast of Senate hearings, then so could the speaker of the National Assembly. “Is it because he’s Raza Rabbani and you are Ayaz Sadiq?” Shah asked.

Responding to the points of the Opposition Leader, Minister of Defence Production Rana Tanvir said that there is a tradition of broadcasting live the budget speech of Finance Minister not of the Opposition Leader on the budgetary proposal except once it was allowed in special circumstances. He said present government has given unprecedented space to the Opposition. “The PPP government never broadcast the opposition leader’s speech during their time in power,” Tanveer reminded.

He admitted the Opposition Leader has played an important role for strengthening of democratic system over the last four years. He said the Opposition Leader should not pursue the course of the party which has no respect for democracy and parliament. He said PPP is a democratic party and it should not stand with the party which does not take the system seriously. He requested the Opposition Leader to make his speech on the budget.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government should review its decision in order to make the budget session of the lower House meaningful. “This is the same opposition leader they praised in 2014. Why don’t they like him now?” Qureshi remarked. Criticizing the government, Qureshi said that when farmers take to the streets to demand their rights then they are baton-charged. Preventing the opposition from expressing its view point on budget is indicative of government’s unsuccessfulness and helplessness.

Later, the opposition staged a walkout from the House in protest against the government’s decision of not allowing the live coverage of the speech of the Opposition Leader on the budget 2017-18.

Participating in the budget discussion, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan said leading world financial institutions are appreciating the economic strides made by the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said power outages have significantly been reduced and expressed the confidence that these will completely end by next year. He said incentives should be given to the farmers in order to bring the barren land under cultivation.

Ghous Bakhsh Maher said the government should cut the prices of fertilizer in order to provide relief to the farmers. He said agriculture research institutes should be strengthened so that quality seeds could be prepared domestically.

Shahida Akhtar Ali said the government should frame a policy to bring improvement in the lives of the poor people. She said expenditure should be cut to curtail the fiscal deficit. Similarly, efforts should be expedited for promotion of investment as it will have far reaching impact on the economy.

Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmad regretted the posture of the opposition saying instead of boycotting the proceedings of the house, it should sit with the government to work out a future roadmap for the country’s economy. He said reforms have become imperative for institution building. In his remarks, Maulana Amir Zaman said priority should be given to the development of backward areas. This, he said, is vital to remove their sense of deprivation.

Jaffer Iqbal said the opposition parties rejected by the people in 2013 elections are scared of the economic vision and policies of present government. He said despite the hurdles being created by the opposition, the PML-N government will continue to work for the welfare of the people. The House will meet today at eleven in the morning.