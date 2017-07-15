Opp reiterates demand for PM’s resignation

Sophia Sididqui

Islamabad

The opposition following a meeting on Friday reiterated its demand for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation while calling for the National Assembly to complete its tenure.

“Excluding the Awami National Party (ANP) and Aftab Sherpao, all opposition parties are committed to demanding Nawaz Sharif’s resignation,” said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah.

“Assemblies should continue their tenure,” Shah said, adding that the opposition wants the democratic process to continue and is only calling for the PM to resign.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the opposition had given Khursheed Shah the authority to call the NA session whenever he deemed fit. “On the basis of the ultrasound conducted by the joint investigation team (JIT), we feel that the patient should resign,” Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq stated.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao said that the ANP and QWP, however, wished to wait for the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision before deciding on calling for the PM’s resignation, adding that they agreed with the opposition on the other demands, including unconditional support for the SC.

In a series of blistering tweets Imran, reiterating his demand for resignation, PTI Chairman Imran Khan criticized PM Nawaz Sharif for refusing to step down from the post despite proofs of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment besides perjury and forgery against him.

“It is shameful to see Nawaz Sharif refusing to resign,” he said.

Khan said, “Nawaz Sharif is willing to betray nation and malign his late father and children just to remain in power despite all loss of moral and legitimate authority.”

What Nawaz Sharif calls conspiracy against him and democracy is actually his inability to subvert accountability process by buying off all those holding him accountable, Imran asserted.

“Earlier he (Nawaz) had always been able to escape accountability for past 30 years by bribing and bluffing his way out of it. Now he has been nabbed,” PTI chief maintained