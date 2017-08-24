Opp parties oppose change in articles 62 and 63

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition Parties Wednesday decided to oppose the government’s move to abolish articles 62 and 63 of the constitution under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as Prime Minister. Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said on Tuesday that government has decided to amend Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He said the government will take up the matter with the reforms committee. The government also rejected a suggestion forwarded by Muttahida Qaumi Movement to set the maximum duration of disqualification to five years. Noting that there was no explicit duration for disqualification set under the current law, he said, “We want the duration of disqualification to be less than five years.”However major opposition parties have said they would oppose the move tooth and nail. Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said that Peoples Party opposes amending Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution at this point in time. The government wants to make the amendments to protect ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif which Peoples Party would not support in any way. Talking to media outside the parliament here Khursheed further said that making amendments for saving an individual not only puts a question mark about it but it could also be challenged in the court. We had talked about making amendments to Articles 62 and 63 to restore the constitution made by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and to expunge the sections added by Zia-ul-Haq, he added. Continuing Khursheed said that PPP supported amending Articles 62 and 63 because the things were different then. We are not in favor of it at present because it is aimed at protecting an individual and PPP would strongly oppose it. Constitutional amendments would be made when the time comes but the sitting government should respect court judgments, he added. Khursheed supported former minister Information Pervez Rasheed’s demand for publishing Dawn Leaks report and also thanked China for strongly rebutting US President Donald Trump statement.

