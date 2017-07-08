Opp move against Sharif family to curb corruption: Imran

Says they won’t be allowed to discredit SC JIT

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Friday predicted the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML) was destined to face the music as the stand of the opposition parties against Nawaz Sharif family was going to prove a decisive battle against the corruption adding that PTI was not doing any politics over the issue rather it was fighting against the Mafia.

“The Sharif and company that is trying to prove themselves innocent and Political Shaheed has now planned to discredit the JIT and the Supreme Court to protect their plundering of the national wealth”. The PTI Supremo told a crowded press conference at the picturesque Nathia Gali adding the Sharifs were now claiming that they were a target of a judicial coup.

“We are not doing any sort of politics over Panama leaks; we’re infact waging Jihad against the Godfather of mafia in Pakistan”. Imran reiterated his warning that if the apex court came under threat after the submission of the JIT report, he will bring the masses out on the street against the government.

“Nobody had ever imagined that ‘Sharif family’ would be held accountable for corruption; I see the Prime Minister in Adiala Jail in the near future”. Imran maintained.

Imran stuck to his accusation of being offered Rs 10 million bribe by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to not push for probe of Panama Leaks against premier’s family.

The cricketer turned politician said the corruption mafia relies upon bribes and threats to get what they want addint that the money worth Rs 10 billion is laundered out of Pakistani accounts every year.

‘Sharif family’ purchased palaces abroad, registered under children’s names after robbing Pakistan off its funds. He said that the family being probed for corruption asked, what their crime was?. “Corruption and money laundering is your major crime”, Imran said. He added they have been waiting for the day that has finally arrived, saying that a great ‘match’ will happen soon.

Imran Khan observed that the Qatari prince was also not coming to the Sharifs’ rescue. “He only comes here to hunt and is not coming here to bail out the Sharifs this time,” said Imran.

Imran said that there was a clear distinction in Pakistani politics at the moment. He said that on one side were political parties who wanted change and on the other side were the ones who supported the old system. The PTI chief said that in the movement for change every body including women and children were actively involved. He said that Pakistanis were currently waging a decisive war against corruption.

The PTI Chairman also accused Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif of using the law for his benefit and said he is waiting for Shahbaz to take him to court in the suit, as he would expose all the alleged wrongdoings he has committed.