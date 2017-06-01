Opp holds outdoor NA session; slams budget 2017-18

Islamabad

Zahid Chaudhary

The opposition parties in the National Assembly while continuing their boycott of the National Assembly session over not telecasting their speeches live, held a session outside the parliament.

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), among others, attended the outdoor session.

The opposition members were highly critical of the finance minister saying he has tried to deceive the people, adding the fiscal deficit is more than claimed by the government.

Opposition members after not being given the right to give their opinion on television are having a session outside the parliament, stated PTI’s Shireen Mazari. Jamaat-e- Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah started the debate by pointing out that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing 14-hour load shedding every day. Continuing the discussion, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi remarked that 14 to 18 hours load shedding is taking place across the country.

“The government has failed to provide people electricity, gas and water.” Health and education are not even a priority of the government, he added.

Addressing the members, opposition leader, Khursheed Shah, said “250 million is the population of the country according to the census.” What will happen if the country’s population becomes 500 million in the next 15 years, he questioned.

“We are being told that planning is under way to solve the water crisis. Only Rs20 billion have been allocated for construction of the Bhasha Dam. If this continues then the dam will be built in 20 years,” he added.

People in Karachi are out on streets as they have no electricity, he remarked further. “The rulers don’t care about the problems of the poor,” he lamented.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai came outside the parliament and tried to reason with Khursheed Shah during the opposition leader’s address but Shah responded, “I will talk to you after getting free from here. The opposition members started chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans during the presence of PML-N-allied Achakzai, who eventually went back.

Addressing the session, PTI’s Asad Umer claimed Pakistan’s exports have never been this low in its history.

Earlier, preparations were made for the parliamentary session outside the National Assembly. For the purpose, chairs were placed, carpets were rolled out and fans placed at different points.