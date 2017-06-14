Opp demands joint session of parliament on Gulf situation

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Opposition parties demanded on Tuesday for calling a joint session of the Parliament should be convened to discuss the situation developing the Gulf following the severing of diplomatic ties by the Arab countries with Qatar Leader of Opposition Khurshid Shah made the demand during the session of the National Assembly on Tuesday. He was also critical of the Saudi alliance. “On which basis the former army chief was given the NOC. What’s the purpose behind the Saudi alliance? How would it work?” said Shah. The opposition leader said that it was the job of the Prime Minister to take into confidence the nation over the issue. He said that the Opposition members would not listen to anyone apart from the PM, adding that he assures that no one will chant slogans upon PM’s appearance in the House. The demand by the opposition came a day after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Saudi Arabia to resolve the diplomatic crisis. Before his departure, the prime minister chaired a consultative session at the Prime Minister House to mull Pakistan’s response to the crisis. Last week, Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt, Bahrain and UAE, cut off all ties with Qatar on its alleged support for extremism and terrorism, as well as ties with Iran. The diplomatic and business boycott was later adopted by Yemen, one of the Libyan governments, Maldives and Mauritius. Kuwait is attempting to play the role of a mediator and hopes to diplomatically resolve the crisis.