OPF striving hard to provide maximum facilities to expatriates

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), is striving hard to provide maximum facilities to expatriates from a all over Pakistan and AJK. This was observed by the Managing Director OPF, Habib ur Rehman Gilani while talking to Minister for Development (Azad Jamu and Kashmir), Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed who visited OPF Head office on Wednesday. He said OPF was providing meritorious services in all areas including education, health, housing and other fields, said a press release here. AJK Minister for Development was given a detailed briefing on the services being offered by OPF and also the areas of mutual collaboration between OPF and AJK government. The Managing Director briefed the Minister about various welfare activities of OPF and said that the Foundation provided financial assistance to the bereaved families of Pakistani expatriates who died abroad or became permanently disabled. He further said that OPF had established housing schemes and educational institutions across the country to cater educational and housing needs of the expatriates. He informed that OPF provided fifty percent subsidy in tuition fee to children of expatriates and had recently launched E-Learning program in its main educational institutions. The MD aslo informed about activities of OPF in AJK and discussed matters pertaining to OPF Housing Scheme Chitarpari, Mirpur with the minister.