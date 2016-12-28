OPF forms advisory council for overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has principally approved the constitution of 75 members Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC) comprising prominent overseas Pakistanis from across the world. The Board also approved 20 names of patent overseas Pakistanis form United Kingdom for the OPAC.

The Board unanimously approved visit of Board Members to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and United States of America to get feedback from Pakistani expatriates and to get in-depth knowledge about problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis. The Board directed that all Community Welfare Attaches should submit their monthly reports to Federal Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis which should also be shared with OPF Board of Governors.

The Board appreciated the performance of OPF for organizing “week of celebrations” in connection with international migrants’ day and directed the authorities concerned to get data of migrant workers from Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment to issue membership card to each member.