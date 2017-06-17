OPF to establish housing schemes for AJK expatriates

Islamabad

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has decided to establish various housing schemes in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) for expatriates. An official source told APP here on Friday, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Syed Saddruddin Rashdi has directed to all relevant offices to resolve the problems of overseas on priority. He said the plan has been finalized about the acquiring of land and other linked requirement for setting up the housing schemes in Chitarpari, Mirpur. He said on the direction of federal minister, grievances of Kashmiri expatriates would be addressed and provided more services. The OPF was about to establish its state-of-the-art regional office at OPF Housing Scheme Chitarpari, Mirpur. The OPF is striving hard to provide maximum facilities to expatriates from all over the country including AJK.—APP