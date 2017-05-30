OPF distribute Rs 550m among families of Overseas Pakistanis

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 550 million financial aid to the families of destitute and disabled Overseas Pakistanis, the amount is 22% higher than the budgeted cost.

This was discussed at a high level meeting held at OPF which was presided by Chairman OPF, Board of Governors, Barrister Amjad Malik, according to a press release here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director OPF, Member OPF Board of Governors, ManzoorKiyani (representing Secretary Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development) and Abdul Akbar Sharifzada, Member Board of Governors.

Through Financial Aid Scheme, in case of death, accidental or natural OPF provides PKR 400,000/= to the legal heirs. This amount is in addition to any insurance provided by State Life Insurance. The compensation is provided on priority processing time, which is one month.—APP

