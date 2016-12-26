OPF, BISP to work for destitute expatriates families

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Monday reached an agreement to provide relief to destitute families of overseas Pakistanis (OPs).

This was agreed in a meeting between Chairman OPF Board of Governors, Barrister Amjad Malik and Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon.

Barrister Amjad Malik said the OPF facilitated eight million Pakistani expatriates and their dependents adding that it provided financial assistance to destitute families of overseas Pakistanis who died abroad or became permanently disabled.

He said the OPF had provided financial assistance to 8,600 deserving families of overseas Pakistanis.

He asked Marvi Memon to include names of destitute families of overseas Pakistanis in the BISP to provide them the sustainable income support.

Agreeing to the proposal, the chairperson BISP asked to provide data of all deserving families of Pakistani expatriates. The Chairman OPF BoG further said the OPF provided 50 percent tuition fee to the children of overseas Pakistanis studying in its 24 educational institutions across the country.

Besides this, the OPF also provided facilities to expatriates and their families in the field of housing, services and other walks of life.

The Chairperson BISP expressed her desire to visit the OPF educational institutions for an interaction. She suggested the chairman to assist in mobilizing funds from prime minister’s interest free loan scheme. Both were agreed to provide relief to Pakistani expatriates.